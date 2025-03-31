Industries dept adopting progressive approach to uplift artisans: Commissioner

CHANGLANG, 30 Mar: Industries Commissioner Saugat Biswas said that the industries department is adopting a progressive approach to uplift artisans by providing essential resources and training to help them succeed in a rapidly evolving market.

He was speaking during a two-day workshop-cum-seminar organised here by the industries department, in collaboration with Kolkata (WB)-based National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme of union textiles ministry.

The event, which concluded on Saturday, brought together over 50 artisans from across the region to enhance their craftsmanship

and expand their market opportunities.

“We are collaborating with premier institutions such as the NIFT, NID Ahmedabad, and the National Bamboo Mission while also involving local master craftsmen to bring the best expertise to such initiatives,” the commissioner added.

Earlier, following the inauguration of the workshop by ADC RD Thungon, DDI Nemthu Mossanghighlighted the significance of the NIFT as a premier institution, and encouraged the artisans make the most of such initiatives to refine their skills and broaden their market reach.

The workshop, themed ‘Creating Avenues to a New Identity’, was led by NIFT Kolkata industries expert Sunipa Sammdar, along with a team of expert designers from the NIFT and the National Institute of Design (NID).

The workshop focused on improving artisans’ understanding of raw materials, production techniques, and market linkages to promote a sustainable and thriving handicraft ecosystem. It featured success stories and best practices from across the country, emphasising artisanship, empowerment, and sustainability.

Discussions underscored the value of traditional craftsmanship in both national and global markets.

The workshop emphasised key areas crucial for artisans’ growth, including product development and quality standards, equipping the participants with strategies to enhance craftsmanship and meet global market expectations. It also focused on design diversification and innovation, encouraging artisans to explore creative designs while preserving their traditional artistry. Additionally, discussions highlighted sustainability and artisan empowerment, stressing the revival of traditional craft practices through skill development and branding.

Another significant aspect was market linkages and global readiness, which aimed at expanding the artisans’ market access and aligning their products with international standards. The artisans were also introduced to various government schemes and financial support programmes, such as the PM-FME, PM-EGP, PM-Vishwakarma, DDUSY, Unnati, and other handicraft initiatives.

PM-Vishwakarma SPMU Head Rohit Sahuconducted a special session on entrepreneurship development, providing insights into the state government’s support mechanisms for artisans.

The event was attended also by officials including ADTH Crafts Superintendent Usha Jyoti Taikam, BMM Keni Riba, and block coordinator Chugan Nokbi.