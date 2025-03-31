DCM inaugurates hospital in Namsai

NAMSAI, 30 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, inaugurated Jivaka Hospital here on Sunday.

Inspired by Jivaka Komarabhaccha, the renowned physician of ancient India, Jivaka Hospital is set to provide specialised medical services, including general surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, infertility treatment, and diagnostics.

Equipped with modern facilities and a dedicated team of doctors, the hospital aims to offer quality and affordable healthcare to the people of Namsai and nearby areas.

Mein extended best wishes to Dr Sufajing Namchoom and the entire team of Jivaka Hospital, appreciating their noble initiative to strengthen the region’s healthcare services. (DCM’s PR Cell)