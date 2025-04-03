Whose afraid of it?

Bulldozer Justiice

By Poonam I Kaushish

As temperatures rise, heat is searing through political India over it unprecedented Bulldozer Politics. Whereby this gigantic machine has assumed pride of place as bulldozer power after BJP began projecting it not just as an inanimate object but as an ‘idea’ meant to cement its nationalistic politics, couched in the innocuous framework of strong, decisive, good and effective governance. Thereby, turning rule of law into rule by law!

The credit for bringing a heavy-duty bulldozer into political limelight goes to UP’s Chief Minister Yogi aka Bulldozer Baba where bulldozers were entrusted with the onerous task of conveying political messages to show a strong stance against ‘communal’ rioters and criminals since 2017. “Bulldozer Baba chap rahe hai, mafia bhag rahe hai.” Due to its ‘success’ in demolishing homes of minority community it naturally found takers in other BJP-ruled states, MP’s and Haryana’s erstwhile Chief Ministers Shivraj and Khattar were hailed as Bulldozer Mama and Tau.

Followed by Delhi, Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand with Maharashtra and Punjab now adopting the ‘bulldozer’ model dubbed as State-led retribution. Reason? For shouting anti-India slogans during India-Pakistan cricket match, disturbing communal harmony by demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb and a sacred “chadar” with holy inscriptions being burnt, Muslim-owned properties demolished after communal clashes in Mumbai-Nagpur. Drug peddlers and smugglers constructing homes with money earned through drugs in Patiala-Ludhiana-Mohali.

More. Polarisation has now seeped to Opposition-ruled States. In Congress-ruled Himachal Shimla’s Sanjauli mosque was demolished ditto in Karnataka’s Hubballi were rioters homes were razed. A total, 153,820 houses were demolished in 2022-23, 7,407 in 2024 across 16 States. UP accounted for the highest number followed by Delhi, Assam, and Gujarat. Over 37% of houses demolished targeted Muslim homes and localities.

Predictably, this bulldozer politics has sparked off a major controversy with Opposition yelling “mockery of Constitution” by using it as an extra-judicial tool of ‘hate’ politics to target Muslims since it came to power 2014. Of systematic oppression under increasingly authoritarian laws where democratic freedoms are not only being crushed but also conducted in an atmosphere of revelry. Typified by drummers and chants of “Desh ki suraksha mein jo banega rora, bulldozer banega hathod.

Raising a moot point: Is this display of political muscle power and dadagiri at its crassiest best? Or is it legal and a deterrent against rioting?

Alas, our democratic awareness has become so weak that more and more metaphorical instances of steam-rolling norms and principles emerge everywhere and everyday. Whereby settled legal principles continue to be flouted with the monster machine becoming a political tool to both construct the perception of a tough leader and deepen social divide.

Certainly, Supreme Court tried to cry a halt in a landmark judgment affirming demolishing a person’s property solely based on their alleged criminal activity without due process is unconstitutional violating principle of natural justice and Fundamental Right to shelter even as held the right to 15-day notice and an opportunity to be heard, November 2024.

However, Government’s continued disregard for Court’s ruling raises serious concerns about the state of judicial justice. Despite legal protections, violations persist suggesting a troubling pattern of defiance. More alarmingly, the Executive’s failure to enforce a court’s ruling not only weakens the rule of law but also sets a dangerous precedent for contempt of court.

Scholars attribute this to an “Executive Courts,” phenomenon which are aligned to Executive’s objectives rather than protection and upholding Fundamental Rights. A symptom of deeper structural issues within our legal and political framework. Whereby, the State uses this toolkit for targeted demolitions to consolidate political influence and shape electoral outcomes and embed a persistent hatred in public psyche normalizing the idea that demolishing Muslim homes is an acceptable form of collective punishment. Crafting a collective Hindutva imagination where Muslims are systematically erased.

Not a few argue this template of justice has neither respect nor time for due process. This institutional thuggery can only threaten rule of law as employing strong-arm tactics goes against the imperatives of democratic ethics and civil liberty.

State Governments in their defence assert “illegal structures” encroaching on public land belonging to citizens who commit public nuisance were razed as “punishment”. They set ablaze houses of poor and Scheduled Castes why shouldn’t we take action against these people? Shouldn’t bulldozers be used against those who trouble them?

Raising a critical question: If the State continues to bulldoze justice how much respite will Supreme Court’s ruling offer those whose property is demolished as it has become a tool for collective punishment, reinforcing communal fault lines rather than addressing legal or administrative concerns?

They signal a deeper crisis in judicial justice, where institutional weaknesses, political interests, and ideological shifts collectively erode rule of law. If left unchecked, this pattern threatens to weaken the judiciary’s role as a check on Executive power, putting the Constitutional order itself at risk.

Fundamentally, acceptance of executive high-handedness allows perpetrators to claim democratic sanction behind bulldozer governance speaks volumes about the growing societal acceptability of the idea of instant justice. In the long run, when the State takes away all protections and when no law or institution limits this authoritarianism, the rights of citizens can only be precarious.

One could argue this happens because of our failed criminal justice system and police high-handedness whereby methods being used to terrorise people have been perfected of demolishing homes without due process on the facetious pleas of unauthorised constructions, flouting zoning regulations or destruction necessary for the lofty cause of national development making it impossible to challenge it in court. Sic.

Perhaps, one of the main reasons for Governments and people taking law into their own hands with courts only acting as meek protesters at best and mute spectators at worst. Resulting in lawlessness being exacerbated manifold wherein legal falsehoods and subversion of due procedure are considered par on course.

Either which way bulldozer politics heralds a paradigm shift in political thinking. Whereby, the Government has intertwined a citizen’s responsibilities with his fundamental duties to the State, adhering to spirit of common brotherhood, preserving composite culture and safeguarding public property to ensure he does not take refuge under his rights to commit various acts of misdemeanor in the public domain.

Consequently, in a milieu where good governance and accountability is the hallmark of Government, it stands to reason when the State highlights that citizenry too has responsibilities, duties and obligations towards the nation. It is a vital component of strengthening roots of society at the grass root level.

Bluntly, rioters should not be allowed to go unpunished. The time for citizens to change their mindset and realize alongside Fundamental Rights we also have our duties to the State. We need to cry a halt to increasing degradation by conducting our own due diligence, else we lay the foundation for a weak and pliable nation. Time to hold rioters and criminals accountable for their violence.

Clearly, the country needs to find a fine balance between street power and duties and responsibility. A first towards a peaceful free India where it’s democracy comes first. Can anyone argue with this? — INFA