Deploy adequate number of personnel for mains

Editor,

I appreciate the initiative taken by APPSC to ensure transparency through biometric verification for the APPSCCE Mains 2025. However, considering the logistical and practical challenges, I would like to request certain adjustments for the smooth conduct of the examination.

If all 1,658 candidates are being accommodated at the commission’s office, I kindly urge APPSC to arrange an adequate number of personnel for biometric verification to avoid unnecessary delays.

While the morning session may not pose significant issues, as candidates typically arrive early, the evening session presents a challenge. Many candidates require light food before the next session. Writing a crucial 4-day-long examination on an empty stomach in the second half could adversely affect performance.

In this regard, I request the Commission to evaluate the feasibility of conducting biometric verification only on the first day of the exam. If it is possible to complete biometric checks within the designated 2-hour break, the same procedure could be followed on subsequent days. However, if this is not feasible, I urge APPSC to consider waiving biometric verification for the second session on the remaining exam days or increasing the time gap between the first and second sessions, based on the experience of the first day’s exam.

While biometric verification is a commendable step, its implementation should be practical and adaptable to ensure a fair and conducive examination environment. I humbly request the Commission to rationalize the process in the second session, based on the experience of the first day, instead of enforcing it rigidly. I trust that the present Commission, known for its candidate-friendly approach, will remain open to this suggestion as well.

Mains appearing candidate