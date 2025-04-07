Conduct veterinary officer exam separately

Editor,

The commission has clubbed agri and allied sciences exams. It’s indeed a very well planned step to increase efficiency. But I would like to bring to notice of the APPSC that agri, horti and fishery graduates are thousands in number which require elimination of non-serious aspirants through preliminary round as per the rule of 1:12 ratio of vacancy announced. So it’s obvious that there would be a preliminary round for ADO, FO, HDO, etc.

Veterinary graduates usually have direct mains written exam because the number of veterinary gra-duates is few and don’t even cross 12 times the number of vacancy announced. Even in the current situation, unemployed and eligible vet graduates would be at the most between 150 and 200. Prior to paper leakage, the vacancy announced was 16. After a four-year hiatus, the number of vacancies is expected to rise.

So, segregating veterinary officer (VO) exam, which would not require prelims, would be a simple task. Hence I request the commission to conduct the VO exam separately.

Anonymous