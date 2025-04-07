Request for reconsideration of new pen guidelines by APPSC

Editor,

I would like to bring to attention a concern shared by many aspirants appearing for the APPSC mains examination.

A serious candidate prepares for this exam in a comprehensive and meticulous manner, often spanning over a year or more. Every small aspect of this journey – including the pen used – becomes an integral part of our preparation. The pen we use is not just a writing instrument but a companion throughout our learning process – used for making notes, writing mock tests, and developing answer-writing speed and style.

Now, just two days before the mains exam, a notification has been released, mandating the use of a non-metallic and transparent pen. While we fully understand and respect the intention behind such guidelines, the timing of this change has caused considerable anxiety among candidates. Adapting to a new pen at such a short notice may affect the handwriting style, flow, and overall presentation in the exam, which can have a direct impact on performance.

Therefore, we earnestly request the commission to kindly reconsider the strict enforcement of this new criterion for this attempt. While security and fairness are of utmost importance, we are ready to cooperate in every possible way – even to the extent of opening and displaying our pens during the frisking process.

We sincerely hope that the commission will take this humble appeal into consideration and allow candidates to use their familiar pens for this attempt.

Owner of

non-transparent pen