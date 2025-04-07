Recently, the Pema Khandu government decided that the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS) or the CM’s child support scheme will now provide support to all registered orphaned children in the state – a benefit that was previously extended only to Covid orphans. With this decision, the scheme will also be extended to all orphaned children of the state registered under the Baal Swaraj portal, residing in child care institutions, and declared as ‘child in need of care and protection’ under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The scheme entails financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month per child until the age of 18 years. This amount will be in addition to any other assistance provided under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, as part of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Additionally, a provision for a laptop or a tablet will be made for beneficiaries who have entered Class 11, college, or a vocational course.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), while welcoming the government’s decision, has suggested that the government extend liability pensions under the CMSS scheme to children aged 0-3 years and include therapy centres under the Deen Dayal Rehabilitation Scheme to provide subsidised therapy costs for children with special needs (CwSN). The government should consider these suggestions as many children are not receiving the required treatment due to the financial burden placed on parents. Rehabilitation periods are long-term and emotionally, physically, and financially draining for entire families.

These inclusive decisions by the government deserve appreciation, and the financial assistance will go a long way in providing support to these children, who are among the most vulnerable.