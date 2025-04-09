Concern over APPSCCE Mains

Editor,

I’m writing to express my concern and disappointment over the APPSCCE-2024 examination. A disturbing trend has emerged: out of 1,620 candidates who qualified in the prelims, only 1,545 are appearing for the Mains. This means that 75 candidates who cleared the prelims are not pursuing the mains, effectively blocking opportunities for deserving aspirants who missed the prelims cut-off by just 1 or 2 marks.

It’s unfair that candidates who didn’t intend to take the Mains occupied spots in the Prelims, potentially displacing serious aspirants who were edged out by a single mark. Many aspirants have invested immense time and effort into preparing for the exam, only to fall short by a hair’s breadth. The emotional toll is significant, with months of disappointment and frustration for those who narrowly missed the cut-off.

An aspirant