Neglect of duties

Editor,

In many government departments, regular employees are appointed with fixed duties, job security, regular salary, and additional benefits like pension, paid leave, and promotion. However, in several cases, regular government employees neglect their responsibilities, resulting in inefficiency and delay in public service.

To fill this gap, departments often depend on contingency or contract workers, who are temporary employees hired for specific tasks. Unfortunately, these workers are often treated as regular employees in terms of workload but do not receive equal pay, job security, or benefits.

Some regular employees are absent frequently or avoid responsibility. Their positions remain protected due to job security and weak accountability. This creates a vacuum in works delivery, especially in crucial sector like health, education, and administration.

Contract/contingency workers are asked to do the same work as permanent employees – sometimes even more. However, they receive low salaries, no job security, and no social benefits. They live under constant pressure, without any career progression or respect for their contribution.

This system creates a two tier workforce: one secure and protected, the other overworked and underpaid. Therefore, regular government staffers neglect their duties. It creates an unfair and unsustainable system where contractual/contingency workers bear the burden. This leads to exploitation, service breakdown, and poor public trust. Stronger accountability and support system are needed to fix this issue.

