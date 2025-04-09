Give civil service aspirants a fair chance

Civil service aspirants are appearing for the Mains of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCC), for which the preliminary exam was held in December 2024.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), which had been overshadowed by controversy following a paper leak, managed to hold the exams after four long years. The government had to start from scratch, including the formation of a new commission and the reshuffling of employees, after dozens of people, including employees, were arrested for their involvement in the paper leakage cases.

While there are many lessons to be learnt from past blunders, one can hope that these mistakes will not be repeated. It will be difficult to restore trust, as it has been shaken severely, but some of it can be regained if the current exam is conducted fairly and the results are declared on time for the 140-odd seats for which applications were invited in October 2024.

It is the responsibility of the commission, the state government, and the people of the state to ensure fair and free conduct of the exam. Let merit prevail. Our young people deserve a fair chance.