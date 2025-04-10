Strike a balance

Editor,

The recent incident in Gandhi Market, Itanagar, where officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department seized local vegetables gathered from surrounding forests, has caused widespread confusion and highlighted significant gaps in public awareness about forestry laws.

Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated for its diverse ecosystems and rich tribal heritage, relies heavily on forest produce, including local vegetables, as a vital component of its cultural identity and daily sustenance. These forest products are not only essential to dietary practices but also serve as a primary source of livelihood for countless local vendors who depend upon these natural resources.

However, the legal aspects regulating these forest-based products remain largely unclear to many within the community. The Arunachal Pradesh Forest Act, 2014, governs the collection, transportation, and sale of forest produce within the state. Specifically, Section 41 of the Act empowers forest authorities to regulate or restrict these activities to prevent over-exploitation and ensure sustainability of forest resources. Additionally, Section 42 clearly states that any unauthorised collection, transport, or sale of such produce can result in legal consequences, including seizure of goods, imposition of fines, and potential criminal proceedings.

Crucially, Section 43 of the Act emphasises procedural fairness, mandating that prior notice should typically be issued before the enforcement of restrictions, allowing affected parties an opportunity to understand and comply with the law. Yet, with regard to the recent raid at Gandhi Market, Itanagar, vendors assert that no such notice or warning had been provided, resulting in considerable financial distress and confusion.

Community leaders and affected vendors argue that abrupt enforcement without sufficient prior communication undermines trust and compliance. They suggest that better implementation of Section 43 through clear notifications, awareness campaigns, and public consultations could significantly reduce misunderstandings and encourage voluntary compliance with forestry laws.

Additionally, there is a need for the Forest Department to clearly define and communicate which specific forest products are legally restricted or regulated. Transparent guidelines and regular workshops or awareness programmes would empower vendors and the local community to align their practices with environmental conservation objectives.

For future regulatory enforcement, experts recommend a more collaborative approach. Initiatives such as stakeholder meetings, educational campaigns, and distribution of simplified informational materials in local languages could significantly enhance public understanding of forestry regulations.

Ultimately, striking a balance between environmental conservation and local economic activities is crucial. Clear communication and effective legal awareness programmes must become integral components of the Forest Department’s strategy. Such measures will not only safeguard Arunachal’s invaluable ecological resources but also ensure the protection and stability of local livelihoods and cultural traditions.

Taying Nega,

Model Village,

Naharlagun