Conduct AE (E) exam on schedule

Editor,

This is in reference to the concerns raised by many aspirants regarding the upcoming assistant engineer examination to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. I understand and empathise with the anxiety caused by the sudden change in the syllabus just two months before the tentative exam schedule of May/June 2025. The vastness of the engineering curriculum indeed demands ample time for thorough preparation, and the commission should have ideally announced such a major change at least six months in advance.

However, I would like to share a different perspective.

As someone who has been unable to appear for the AE (E) examination for nearly nine years due to irregular recruitment and administrative delays, I have been eagerly waiting for this opportunity. Further postponement will only increase the frustration and uncertainty among long-waiting candidates like myself. Many of us are currently working and have managed to secure leave with great difficulty for this exam. Any additional delay will not only affect our morale but also make it practically impossible for us to appear later.

Therefore, while I agree that the syllabus change was untimely, I respectfully request the commission to conduct the AE examination as per the tentative schedule, regardless of the revised syllabus. Further delay will only disrupt the plans and efforts of serious candidates who have been preparing for years.

A waiting AE (E)

aspirant