Parul University enters new era of innovation and entrepreneurship

VADODARA, 10 Apr: Parul University here in Gujarat was among the 50 institutions selected across the country to host a prestigious five-day faculty development programme on innovation & entrepreneurship.

Organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Education Ministry’s Innovation Cell, the initiative aimed to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Startup India’ by equipping 10,000 educators and innovation managers with the knowledge and tools to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs, facilitate research commercialisation and enhance institutional startup ecosystems.

Through the first phase of the FDP, the AICTE and the MIC aim to start by educating 2,500 faculty members, and Parul University was one of the top 50 universities selected. This initiative brought together 55 faculty members and professors from various institutions in Gujarat and nearby states for an intensive, hands-on learning experience.

The event was attended by many dignitaries, including Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director M Nagarajan.

Speakers from various sectors of Government of India included Dr Ramanan Ramanathan, chairperson of the National Expert Advisory Council, Science & Technology Department, and former mission director of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog – a flagship initiative that has played a pivotal role in nurturing innovation across India; Yogesh Brahmankar, innovation director at the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell.

The programme demonstrated Parul University’s dedication to promoting an innovative, research-based, entrepreneurial culture, in alignment with PM Modi’s vision for a self-reliant India.