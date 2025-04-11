Trg-cum-input distribution prog

HASSE RUSSA, 10 Apr: Thirty-eight farmers participated in a ‘training-cum-input distribution programme’ organised by the Longding KVK in Hasse Russa village on Wednesday.

During the programme, KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the importance of natural farming, and its scope and sustainability, keeping in view the local situation.

Agricultural extension expert Dr B Srishailam spoke on natural farming in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the farmers themselves have formed an association through which they help needy farmers with resources.

Singh later distributed drums for preparation of beejammrit, jeevamrit, brahmastra, neemastra and agniastra to the farmers. He also distributed maize seeds to the farmers.