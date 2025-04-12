Digital entrepreneurship prog

PASIGHAT, 11 Apr: The Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Jawaharlal Nehru College here organised a ‘digital entrepreneurship progra-mme’ on Friday, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), and Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

During the programme, which was aimed to empower students with essential skills and insights into the digital entrepreneurship landscape, NIC DIO T Devraj Singh and NIELIT faculty members Nguri Puja, Kumar Harsh and Ankur Mahanta conducted sessions covering various aspects of digital business, technology integration, and startup opportunities.

Hindi creative writing workshop

A workshop on creative writing in Hindi language was also organised on the same day by the Hindi department of JNC.

Hindi HoD Dr HN Pandey highlighted the topic ‘Rachanatamak Lekhan,’ and spoke about the contributions of Hindi literature.

Resource person Dr SK Sinha spoke about literature and its importance, while Dr DP Panda emphasised the importance of creative writing.

Dr KK Mishra cited the five elements of creative writing: originality, sensitivity, intelligence, welfare, experience, and reliability.

Dr L Sitang also spoke.

Earlier, during the technical session, essay writing and self-composed poem writing competition were organised. BA 2nd semester student Nanak Tamut received the first prize in the self-composed poem writing competiton, while the second prize was won by MA 4th semester student Yommi Likar, and the 3rd prize went to BA 2nd semester student Kayin Pertin.

In the essay writing competition, the first prize was won by MA 4th semester student Dhanu Kumal, the 2nd prize by BA 2nd semester student Lomti Lego, and the 3rd prize by BA 6th semester student Sita Kumal.