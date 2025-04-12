Detergent powder manufacturing unit inaugurated

NAMSAI, 11 Apr: MLA Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated Punaai Care Pvt Ltd, a detergent powder manufacturing unit, in Piyong in Namsai district on Friday.

Namchoom in his address encouraged the young entrepreneurs behind the initiative to avail of various government schemes available for financial assistance. He also advised them to tie up with local self-help groups, so that their products could be showcased at various exhibitions alongside those of the SHGs.

He praised the initiative as “a source of inspiration for other youths.”

Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa also commended the efforts of the entrepreneurs, saying that, despite limited resources, they launched their startup successfully.

He said that the initiative sets a powerful example of self-reliance among educated youths. He also advised the entrepreneurs to apply for government schemes like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana for financial assistance. He gave assurance that the district administration would extend full support to promote the detergent powder brand name ‘April’.

The Punaai Care Pvt Ltd is currently run by two young entrepreneurs and manned by three employees.

It’s managing director Kenshwe P Khrime said that ‘Punaai’ means ‘grandfather’, “symbolising the nurturing, care and commitment the startup embodies, just like a grandfather caring for his grandchildren.”

At present, the unit produces detergent powder under the brand name April, with plans to expand into manufacturing other cleaning products in the near future.

Govt officials, including Piyong Circle Officer Kalen Saroh, besides the Ningroo chief and gaon burahs, among others, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)