Bangladeshi with fake Indian passport held at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, 12 Apr: A Bangladeshi national was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for allegedly holding a fake Indian passport, a police official said here on Saturday.

Mohammad Shamim Mohammad Sattar was intercepted while trying to board a flight to Bangladesh on Friday, he said.

Shamim’s passport showed him to be a resident of Gujarat, and he carried a valid Bangladeshi visa. When an immigration officer questioned Shamim, he failed to provide satisfactory answers about his travel to Bangladesh and the purpose of his visit, the official said.

Upon further interrogation, he admitted to being a Bangladeshi citizen.

Shamim allegedly used fake documents to obtain an Indian passport under the name Ajaybhai Dilipbhai Chaudhary from the Ahmedabad passport office. He used this passport to travel abroad, including multiple visits to Bangladesh, the official said.

He was handed over to the Sahar police for further investigation. Shamim has been booked for forgery, cheating the government, and using a fake Indian passport for international travel. A local court remanded him in police custody, the official added. (PTI)