DC convenes meet on e-Shram portal special registration camp

LIKABALI, 12 Apr: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap on Saturday convened a meeting with the officers of the Labour and Employment Department to chalk out plans for carrying out a special registration camp for gig and platform workers on the government’s e-Shram portal through the Common Service Centres (CSC).

The camp is being carried out at the directives of the union Labour AND Employment Ministry to facilitate extending the social security benefits including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana to the workers.

The camp, which shall be done through the local CSCs, will conclude on 17 April. (DIPRO)