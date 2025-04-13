ICFAI signs MoU with Troy University, USA

AGARTALA, 12 Apr: The ICFAI University, Tripura recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Troy University, USA, for various academic collaborations.

Following the MoU signing, Prof Suman Kumar from the department of computer science of Troy University visited the ICFAI University Tripura as a representative of the Troy University, and attended an interactive session with the faculty members and students to address various aspects of higher education and research opportunities in the USA.

The students were immensely benefitted by clearing their queries from Dr Kumar.

As a part of the MoU, the students and faculty members of ICFAI University, Tripura may take advantage of joint research and various exchange programmes.