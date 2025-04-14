Etalin assessments

The Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) has called for a re-evaluation of the environmental impact assessment (EIA), social impact assessment (SIA), and land acquisition for the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydro Project (EHP) in Dibang Valley district, stating that the project was put on hold in early 2023 due to discrepancies found in the original EIA.

The NEHR stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has deemed the existing EIA flawed and outdated, leading to the rejection of the proposal in its current form. While rejecting the proposal, the ministry called on the state government to submit a revised version that aligns with the latest guidelines and regulations, as several amendments and changes have been introduced under the Van (Sanrakshan evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 over the past decade.

The organisation urged that not only should a new EIA and SIA be conducted to reflect current environmental and social conditions, but that these studies should also be made public. Although final clearances are still pending, the project is planned to include two dams – one on the Dri River and another on the Talo (Tangon) River – with an underground powerhouse complex located near Etalin village. According to government documents, the project is slated for completion in December 2033.

While demands are being made for proper impact assessment studies, the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited has released the land compensation amount of Rs 269.98 crore, setting in motion the start of project activities. Although the push to meet the 2033 deadline has already begun, the NEHR’s demand is legitimate, as the project is expected to have significant environmental and social impacts, with land ownership set to change irrevocably.