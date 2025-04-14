Star Cement unveils plan to rebuild Kaziranga’s Daflang and Mahimiri watch towers: A Rongali Bihu gift to Assam

GUWAHATI, 13 Apr: As Assam gears up for the vibrant Rongali Bihu, Star Cement has announced to rebuild two watch towers, Daflang and Mahimiri, inside Kaziranga National Park, in partnership with park authorities.

This project promises to strengthen conservation and elevate visitor experiences, spreading joy during Assam’s cherished festival season.

The planned watch towers, to be strategically positioned within Kaziranga’s 430-square-kilometre expanse of grasslands, marshes, and forests, will enhance wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching efforts, safeguarding species like the royal Bengal tiger, the Asiatic elephant, and over 2,600 rhinos.

To be designed with eco-friendly materials and modern surveillance tools, Daflang and Mahimiri will also provide tourists with elevated platforms to safely observe the park’s biodiversity, from the great hornbills to the eastern swamp deer, boosting ecotourism during Assam’s festive peak.

COO of Star Cement, Pradeep Purohit, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Star Cement is deeply tied to Assam’s progress. Announcing the rebuilding of Daflang and Mahimiri watch towers in Kaziranga resonates with Rongali Bihu’s spirit of renewal. We’re dedicated to ensuring this project bolsters conservation and celebrates Assam’s natural legacy for all to cherish.”

Kaziranga National Park Field Director Sonali Ghosh, added, “Star Cement’s commitment to rebuild Daflang and Mahimiri is a transformative step for Kaziranga. These towers will empower our teams to protect wildlife more effectively and offer visitors stunning views of the park’s splendor. This announcement is a perfect Bihu gift, fostering harmony with nature.”