Implement moderation policy in APPSCCE

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to a concern shared by many aspirants.

Optional papers in the APPSC examination carry considerable weight in the final merit list. However, it has been observed that the difficulty level of these papers was not uniform in the recently conducted APPSC mains examination. Such disparities in difficulty and paper patterns often lead to an imbalance in evaluation and compromise the fairness of the selection process.

In light of this, I earnestly appeal to the commission to consider implementing a moderation policy, similar to that of the UPSC, for optional subjects. This would help ensure a just and equitable assessment, providing a level playing field for all candidates.

An aspirant