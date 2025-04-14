Urgent need for proper waste management

Editor,

Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, is rapidly growing in population and infrastructure. However, one of the most critical issues that continues to plague the city is the lack of a proper waste management system. Residents and visitors alike are facing increasing difficulties due to the absence of public dustbins at strategic locations.

The unavailability of basic waste disposal facilities has led to a worrying trend – citizens are forced to dispose of garbage in open areas, including rivers and streets. This careless dumping of waste not only degrades the environment but also poses serious health risks. The unhygienic conditions can lead to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, dengue, and other waterborne infections.

It is high time that the Itanagar Municipal Corporation took urgent action to address this issue. As responsible citizens, we request the authorities to adopt a modern and effective waste management strategy that includes:

# Installation of public dustbins: Place dustbins at key locations such as markets, bus stops, parks, hospitals, and near residential areas to ensure convenient disposal of waste.

# Segregated waste collection: Provide separate bins for plastic, dry, and wet waste to promote responsible disposal and facilitate recycling.

# Regular maintenance and waste collection: Ensure that the bins are emptied regularly and maintained to prevent overflow and foul smell.

# Awareness and education: Launch public awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of proper waste segregation and environmental cleanliness.

Cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the government; it requires collective effort. However, without basic infrastructure like public dustbins and regular waste collection, even the most well-meaning citizens are left helpless.

We hope the authorities concerned will treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and work towards making Itanagar a cleaner, greener, and healthier city for all.

Tamchi Wadie,

Itanagar