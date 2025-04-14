LGBTQIA+ sensitisation & suicide prevention prog held at APC

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: The AP QueerStation, in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), on Sunday organised an ‘LGBTQIA+ sensitisation and suicide prevention programme’ for the media fraternity here, under the theme ‘Narratives of Care’.

The event was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI). The MHI is a funding agency for innovative mental health initiatives, with particular

focus on making mental health accessible to marginalised persons and communities.

Rudrani, founder of Xomony Grassroots and a trans-queer social worker, who was the resource person during Session 1 of the event, spoke on sensitive reporting and storytelling with regard to the LGBTQIA+ community. She spoke on ethical approaches while reporting on queer issues. She also highlighted responsible coverage by the media and sought sensitivity towards the community, saying how insensitive reporting can cause long-term damage to the community. She also underscored various do’s and don’ts in LGBTQIA+ plus engagement.

Rudrani also spoke on various aspects of migration of trans persons for the sake of earning a livelihood, studies, and other things. “There is a need to understand the community first; then only can one understand what ethical storytelling is,” she said.

Rudrani also educated the mediapersons on how to report and write stories on rising cases such as HIV among the LGBTQIA+ community. She said, “We still have fear but we have developed courage now.” She further suggested that pamphlets should be distributed among media professionals, “sharing information about the community for better understanding and educating the masses.”

During Session 2, Dr Yuma Narah, assistant professor in the psychology department of the NERIST, spoke on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, and reflected on understanding the LGBTQIA+ community’s mental health challenges. She dwelt on early signs and preventive care measures.

Before the session, Dr Narah engaged the participants in a game in an attempt to help them understand the subject better through activity and fun. She emphasised how psychology and mental health subjects being new disciplines in the state have various challenges. She stressed the need to promote inclusivity “with the inclusion of gender sexuality as an elective paper in the state’s higher educational institutions to impart value education,” and informed that universities in Assam already have it.

She also stressed on the need to introduce psychology subjects in educational institutions.

This was the first time that a media sensitisation programme on the LQBTQIA+ community was held at the APC.

Earlier, Arunachal Press Club Vice President Bengia Ajum assured to continue to collaborate with such events to promote equality and inclusivity in the society.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists Vice President Ranju Dodum and Youth Mission for Clean River general secretary Dr Prem Taba, besides journalists and volunteers of the AP QueerStation were present.

AP QueerStation founder Sawang Wangchha also spoke, and said that more such sensitisation programmes are expected to be conducted in the future in collaboration with hospitals, the police department, and churches.