Arunachal a land of festivals: Sona

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 13 Apr: “Arunachal is a land of festivals. We celebrate various festivals, and the festivals of West Kameng district are unique,” said Tourism Minister PD Sona on the final day of the West Kameng Indigenous Festival 3.0, held on Saturday at the Buddha Stadium here in West Kameng district.

The minister congratulated the West Kameng Indigenous People’s Society for not only successfully organising the festival but also for bringing together all six tribes of the district on one platform.

“Celebrating such festival is a true example of peace and harmony among the people, which is truly inspiring for the state,” he said.

“The cultural presentations through songs and dances have indeed showcased the living cultural heritage of the district,” the minister added.

Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum vice president (west) Gomar Basar said that the state has been blessed with a rich and diverse cultural heritage, and urged the people to continue fostering peaceful coexistence for the overall development of the state.

“Our state is one of the most peaceful states – a legacy we have inherited from our elders. It is through peace and harmony among all tribes, and by honouring each other’s culture, traditions, and sentiments, that we continue to thrive,” he added.

Earlier, chairman Tsering Sonam said that the desired outcome of the festival had been achieved, with each tribe showcasing its rich cultural and artistic talents during the two-day event.

“We believe in unity. The diversity of our six tribes is not a barrier – it is our strength,” he said.