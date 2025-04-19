An international conclave and buyers-sellers meet was organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Tawang, in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Eleven international buyers from the UAE, Nepal, and Bhutan, along with 17 Indian exporters from seven states and union territories – including Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, and West Bengal – participated in the event, which aimed to facilitate direct interaction between producers and buyers.

Members of over 50 farmer-producer organisations (FPO) and around 200 farmers from Arunachal Pradesh took part in the event. More than 10 stalls were set up to showcase agricultural products and services by the state government, the APEDA, the Indian Institute of Packaging, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, the Spices Board of India, National Cooperative Organics Limited, Amul, the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited, and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

A department spokesperson stated that the event was organised to promote the export of agricultural and processed food products from Arunachal and the broader Northeast region.

Arunachal has significant potential in agricultural produce, which is not only unique to the Himalayan region but also largely organic. Apples, kiwis, and oranges from the state are highly sought after, both locally and beyond. For large-scale production and to meet buyer demand, farmers will need support from the government and its agencies – from setting up farms to marketing their produce.