Shortage of fisheries officers

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to the immense potential of the fisheries sector in our state.

India is the third largest fish producing country in the world, with inland fisheries contributing nearly 75% of the total production. Arunachal, blessed with abundant high-quality freshwater resources and valuable fish species, holds great promise in this sector. With proper support and strategic investment, fisheries can become a key driver of economic growth and employment in the state.

However, the lack of adequate human resource – particularly fisheries officers and support staff across various districts – continues to hinder this progress. The last recruitment drive offered only five positions, which is grossly insufficient for a state of our size and potential.

I sincerely urge the higher authorities to significantly increase recruitment and strengthen the fisheries infrastructure. Empowering this sector will not only boost the economy but also provide sustainable livelihoods to countless individuals across Arunachal.

An aspirant