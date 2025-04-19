Assistant conservator of forest exam: Forgotten or sold?

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department.

As per Notification No PSC-R(B)/01/2019 released in January 2019, four posts of assistant conservator of forest (ACF) were advertised by the APPSC. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2022 but was subsequently called off due to the infamous paper leak scam. Since then, there has been no update regarding the re-conduct of this examination, nor has it found a place in the recent APPSC exam calendars.

This prolonged silence has caused deep apprehension among aspirants. There are growing concerns that said posts may have been quietly transferred back to the department, and worse, that they may have been sold to the highest bidders – a fear not entirely baseless, given the alleged corruption and mismanagement reported within the department in recent times.

We, the aspirants, therefore urge the APPSC and the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department to issue a fresh notification and conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner. Only through such a process can the best minds be recruited to serve the department and help realise the vision of the Pakke Declaration 2047.

Topo LY