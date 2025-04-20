KV No 2 hosts ATL Community Day

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 here hosted the ATL Community Day, bringing together students from nearby non-ATL schools for an enriching experience at the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL).

The event aimed to foster a culture of innovation and extend STEM learning opportunities to a wider community. Students from KV No 2 showcased their innovative projects, inspiring creativity and collaboration among the participants.

Principal Vinay Kumar welcomed the initiative and commended the ATL team for their efforts, emphasising on inclusivity and highlighting the role of the ATL in making students future-ready.

The day marked a significant step in promoting innovation and nurturing young talent, leaving behind a spirit of innovation, community bonding, and shared learning.