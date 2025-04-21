Exclude food engineering subject from AE exam syllabus

Editor,

I am writing this to express the concerns of many agricultural engineering graduates preparing for the assistant engineer (AE) competitive exams. The inclusion of food engineering subject in the AE exam syllabus to be conducted by the APPSC seems irrelevant and unnecessary for the job profile. The AE exam should reflect the practical and theoretical knowledge required for the role in the department.

Despite this, a significant portion of the syllabus is dedicated to food engineering – a subject far removed from the actual tasks they’ll ever perform.

This inclusion has made preparation needlessly difficult and off-track. The syllabus must be relevant, job-focused and fair. I urge the APPSC examination authorities to reassess the syllabus structure and remove unessential topics such as food engineering, ensuring that the content aligns more closely with the duties expected of an assistant engineer.

A serious aspirant