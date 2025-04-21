Request for waiting list system and moderation policy

Editor,

Going through your dailys’ reader’s forum, I have also noticed some important concerns regarding the ongoing APPSCCE-2024 which need immediate attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Need for a waiting list

The ongoing APPSCCE-2024 did not include any provision for a waiting list. In past recruitments as well, the commission did not release waiting lists for this crucial examination. However, I believe the time has come for the APPSC to consider implementing such a system. We have witnessed several examples in the past years where many successful candidates after clearing all the three stages ultimately do not join the services, resulting in vacant posts. This leads to the unfortunate exclusion of deserving and unemployed youths who otherwise could have been selected through a fair waiting list system. Furthermore, there are numerous candidates who have appeared in the recently held mains examination who are already in-service. Many in-service Group A/B officers like CDPO, RFO, ADO, ASO, inspector, etc, have also appeared in this examination. Chances are, if selected, they may choose not to join if no preferred post is allocated. In such cases, a waiting list would ensure optimal utilisation of available posts. There are thousands of us who are dying to be on that list, no matter which position. Please don’t take away our opportunities.

Implementation of UPSC-type moderation policy for marking

In the recent mains examination, there was a noticeable variation in the difficulty level among different optional papers. This can create an imbalance in the final merit list. To ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates, I request that the APPSC adopt a UPSC-style moderation policy. Such a system can help standardise evaluation and ensure that no candidate is unfairly disadvantaged due to their choice of optional subject.

I sincerely hope the APPSC will consider these suggestions in the interest of transparency, fairness, and the future of countless aspirants.

A two times viva candidate