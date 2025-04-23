Game of power?

Language Wars

By Poonam I Kaushish

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, said Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet. A quote which underscores the war of words over language across India: Hindi vs Tamil vs Urdu vs Marathi etc. A political tongue-twister!

The decades-old spat over Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu has erupted again. Wherein, Prime Minister Modi’s Government is locked in a bitter dispute with DMK Government accusing New Delhi of trying to impose Hindi on schools, a charge that New Delhi denies. Along-with a war of words over NDA Sarkar denying education funds to the State by using the Nation Education Policy (NEP), as a smokescreen to push Hindi, given State’s refusal to accept the three-language formula.

Modi mocked Tamil leaders, “Ministers talk about pride in their language but always write letters to me and sign off in English. Why don’t they use Tamil language? Where is their Tamil pride?” Chief Minister Stalin replied with an ominous warning, “Don’t throw stones at a beehive…Don’t aspire to see the unique fighting spirit of Tamils.”

Questionably, what’s the spat about? Is Modi Government’s trying to force Tamil children to learn Hindi? Why is Hindi so divisive in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra ? What do all have against Urdu?

Succinctly, the dispute is all about the NEP, introduced in 1968 and updated in 2020. The original policy mandated a three-language formula. Hindi-speaking States in Northern India were required to teach Hindi, English and a third Indian language in school – preferably a language from Southern India. Non-Hindi-speaking States needed to teach local language, Hindi and English. Tamil Nadu’s neighbouring States also speak Dravidian languages like Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The idea behind the three-language formula was to push Hindi as a link language in a country which is home to the world’s largest pool of languages. The Constitution recognises 121 languages, including 22 as official. While, Hindi is widely spoken by 520 million (43%) Tamil, fifth in place, is spoken by 69 million (5.7%) people.

When revised 2020, the Education policy retained the three-language formula but allowed more flexibility for regions to choose three languages, with at least two being Indian. But even that is unacceptable to Tamil Nadu, because it never accepted the three-language formula. Only two languages, Tamil and English are taught in schools.

Ditto Maharashtra where language continues to be a sensitive issue. The State Government’s move to introduce Hindi as a compulsory third language for primary classes in Marathi and English-medium schools has touched a raw nerve. Opposition Congress and Thackeray’s Shiv Sena have voiced strong objections against Centre’s three-language policy. They want a ‘Marathi first’ policy citing Tamil Nadu’s example. Arguing the State formed in 1960 following an agitation by Maharashtra Sangarsh Samiti which advocated formation of a State of native Marathi speakers.

Even as the State boasts of being a melting pot of people of different cultures, States and coexistence, the reality is different. The state of coexistence is not a given, but constantly negotiated by Marathi and non-Marathi migrant residents. Add to it competition for resources and jobs often upsets the delicate balance of interest and populist politicians weaponise language to fuel resententment and polarise voters for electoral gains.

In fact, many metros — Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Gurugram have experienced such divisive politics vis-à-vis street mobilizations and privileging of local language over other languages to legislate action for reserving job for native residents.

Besides, in 1953, Telugu speaking people, (81 million) agitated which led to Andhra Pradesh breaking away from Tamil Nadu. That set the template for linguistic re-organisation of all Indian States a few years later. State borders were redrawn, mostly on the basis of who spoke which language.

And many States other than Tamil Nadu also opposed mandatory teaching in Hindi under the 1968 education policy. But only Tamil Nadu broke with the national decree and pursued a two-language formula – Tamil and English.

Today, Urdu too has ignited a controversy. Supreme Court while hearing a petition challenging Urdu’s use on a municipal building’s signboard and whether it flouted ‘Rajbhasha’ Marathi observed, “The prejudice against Urdu stems from the misconception that Urdu is alien to India. This is incorrect. Urdu, like Hindi and Marathi is an Indo-Aryan language. It’s a language born in this land.”

Undoubtedly, the ruling highlighted the Constitutional right to linguistic diversity but also emphasized Urdu’s integral role in India’s syncretic cultural and intellectual heritage. Increasingly viewed through the narrow prism of identity politics that considered Urdu to be an Islamic import, there has been a push back against Urdu. In February, Urdu was noticeably absent in UP’s list of languages for translation in Assembly’s proceedings.

Critics argue, “Bluntly, language has always been a major fault line in our polity which has also shaped the contour of our federalism. Worse, language is a game of power, the power to impose your code or language. It’s not about communication. Like, you don’t know this language therefore you have less power than me.”

Pertinently, the three-language formula was not ever put in place keeping children’s education in mind but to address speakers who refused to accept Hindi imposition. Adding, Centre is supposed to represent India and all of its myriad languages but its focus is primarily n pushing Hindi.

“Government is investing and promoting Hindi. Example: All Government’s schemes bear Hindi names: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana etc. Also it has a dedicated Hindi Division to promote Hindi overseas, including translations, speeches and statements through embassies. It plans to send 3000 Hindi teachers to Northeastern States, where Hindi is not common”.

Other argue for treating all recognized languages as equals and against the imposition of any one language as official or national.

Realistically, while most non-Hindi speaking States taught Hindi, most Hindi-speaking States picked Sanskrit as the third language which is not in everyday use any more , though it is being taught in schools as it is a high-scoring subject

However, one fails to understand the brouhaha about Hindi as under NEP 2020, Hindi is an optional third language for non-Hindi-speaking States, not mandatory — that too for the first time. The Government insists it promotes use of non-Hindi languages. Regional languages, including Tamil are used for in examinations for Central administration jobs.

Remember, language is not religion. It does not represent religion. Language belongs to a community, region and people. Language is culture. Rather than drawing a dividing line all languages should be celebrated as a meeting ground, an oven tapestry of ideas, culture and people.

As a Hindi poet said, “Majdhaar mein naiya dole to maanjhi paar lagaaye, maanjhi jo naav duboye useh kaun bachaye? (If boat shakes midstream, boatman takes it across, if boatman sinks boat, who will save it?)

Clearly, the histories of States need to be kept in mind as Centre engages with their Governments which refuse to yield any inch on language. Aspiring for a monolingual existence is a fraught idea which militates against India’s political and Constitutional history. More so, in a unipolar and multi-language world.

The big challenge is to balance linguistic sub-nationalism with Unitarian demands of the nation- State. Both can co-exist in a federal system. The periodic and perhaps, inevitable rise in tensions need to be negotiated in a give-and-take spirit as also within principles outlined in the Constitution. Will all abide? — INFA