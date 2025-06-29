Examining nda govt

State Of The Poor

By Dhurjati Mukherjee

Notwithstanding the BJP-led NDA government claiming various achievements, a detailed analysis reveals that development has primarily benefited the upper echelons of society and the middle class. The poorer sections have been overlooked, as evidenced by the declining standards of health and education nationwide, for which the states also bear some responsibility.

These observations have been somewhat substantiated by the World Bank. Though it has found that 171 million Indians had been pulled out of extreme poverty and this is quite encouraging, it has revised the poverty line upwards from $2.15 per head per day to $3 per head per day. When the poverty line is raised, more people are expected to be included as poor, not less. When such reports appearing, the government seeks not to question the data.

However, if one examines some other metrics of development such as per capita income, the Human Development Index and the Global Hunger Index, the country’s rankings are 144, 130 and 105 respectively, which are poor. Thus, resting on the laurels of the recent report makes little sense. Moreover, while the World Bank report has talked about the number coming out of extreme poverty, it has not stated in what category they are in now. Can we say that most of them are just below the poverty line while some belong to the economically weaker sections? Most, if not all, of those who may have come out of extreme poverty have to depend on the state for free rations & other forms of support.

One may refer here to the Congress booklet, ‘11 Saal, Jhoothe Vikaas Ke Vaade’,(11 years, false development claims) which has quoted extensively from published data to nullify the government’s claims. Citing the Global Hunger Index report, the Congress stated: “Malnutrition remains a national crisis. Stunting (low height for age) is at 35.5 percent, wasting (low weight for height) at 19.3 percent and underweight (low weight for age) at 32.1 percent”. It referred to the World Bank report regarding Swaachh Bharat, which said: “Toilet usage dropped since 2018-19 by 20 points among SC and 24 points among ST due to non-functional toilets, lack of water and poor maintenance”. The hype regarding sanitation in the remote villages and the availability of potable water thus remains much to be desired.

Coming to the economic front, though GDP growth has remained steady, food inflation has increased rapidly, affecting the poor and marginalized sections. The most distressing factor, however, has been lack of job creation as manufacturing did not expand while the government also failed to diversify exports and enter new markets. Over the years, experts have opined that the government has to focus attention on jobs and labour utilisation. Obviously, manufacturing has not picked up while small entrepreneurs and traders are struggling.

There is a definite need to change the outlook of the government towards the grassroot development, i.e. problems persisting down below and affecting the poor and the marginalised. What is indeed tragic is the outsourcing of an array of State functioning and services to an array of private corporations and consultants, thereby making essential services costlier.

To start with, the government must focus attention on the rural sector and make appropriate allocation for the rural employment programme, which is not being done and the last two-three months every year has found states to deferring payment of wages. Moreover, the money that is being paid is far less than the minimum wages of the states. This should be looked into while such a programme for the urban poor, as argued by many economists, may need to be given a rethink.

In the political domain, Modi’s nationalism has re-emerged as a factor in politics, and the country increasingly demands robust responses not only to perfidious Pakistan but also China as well. But the over centralisation of government policies has affected functioning of various institutions. On one hand, power within the Prime Minister Office has emerged stronger, and on the other the importance of Union ministries or crucial feedback from the party is dwindling and being ignored. The Gandhian viewpoint of grass-root involvement in the planning and development process has thus been given a shrift. Can it still be said that democracy is an instrument for the powerless to attain a measure of equality and dignity?

Another aspect of the political strategy of the government has been stifling dissent and curbing individual freedoms. One may refer here to Pawan Khera, the chairman of the Congress’s media and publicity department who quoted facts to show that “between 2014 and 2022, 8719 UAPA cases yielded only a 2.55 percent conviction rate, exposing its misuse to target critics, students, journalists and activists. Repressive policies and the lack of freedom of speech and expression, specially in universities, is gradually being curtailed and should be a growing concern.

Recall, two years ago a report over 500 scientists and academics wrote to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore to ensure that its students and faculty remain free to express and discuss a range of ideas about science and society, after the institute stopped a discussion on the UAPA and the criminal justice system. Numerous such academics and intellectuals have, over the years, protested against curbing the right to dissent and expressing their views. It raises question that imposition of diktats and most arrests madedo not have legal sanctity?

The two vital areas that need to be considered are the erosion of the secular democratic spirit and the lack of a proper strategy to help in job creation on a massive scale. Though the apprenticeship scheme is, no doubt, commendable, what is necessary is the revival of the rural sector and encouragement of cottage and micro industries in specialized areas which have not only market potential but also potential for exports.

Another important aspect that needs to be considered is the education sector which is in the Concurrent List and thus the Central government has a key responsibility in this sector, more so because the states are cash-starved. It can very well be said that the Centre could set up a model school in every Block and one college in every district of the country. The formulation of Right to Education has little meaning if the learning outcomes do not improve and the poor and the marginalized are assured of quality education.

Given the financial constraints faced by the governments and the fact that international agencies have suggested that the super-rich be taxed more, authorities should consider introducing at least some cess could be introduced. Many countries, even the rich economies, have wealth tax and inheritance tax but in India this does not exist. The governmentshould take note of a quote of political scientist, Sheldon Wolin: ordinary men and women can recognize that their concerns are best protected and cultivate under a regime whose actions are governed by principles of commonality, equality and fairness. Thus, in all fairness the present dispensation must garner more resources for the welfare needs of the struggling masses, not just who may have come out of extreme poverty. — INFA