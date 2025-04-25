REVA University hosts India Taiwan Dialogue

BANGALORE, 23 Apr: REVA University hosted ‘Vishwa Samvada-2025 – India Taiwan Dialogue: Exploring Vistas for Cooperative Agendas’ from 23-24 April, in collaboration with Prospect Foundation, Taiwan.

In his inaugural address, REVA University Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju said, “Vishwa Samvada-2025 serves as a vital platform to develop deeper connections and collaborative opportunities between India and Taiwan.”

Prospect Foundation president Dr I-Chung Lai highlighted the strong India-Taiwan collaboration. He emphasised enduring friendship and mutual potential in geopolitics and geo-economics. Dr Lai underscored India’s role as a technology hub, inviting deeper India-Taiwan cooperation for global advancement in innovation and strategic affairs.

Professor MD Nalapat, professor emeritus at the Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics and International Studies, in his keynote address emphasised the India-Taiwan partnership in information technology.

Director General of India-Taipei Association, Manharsinh Yadav, spoke about REVA University’s potential to play a pivotal role in advancing India-Taiwan relations across key sectors such as technology, semiconductor supply chains, drone technology, and AI startups.

The second day of the event included a series of insightful discussions centred around economy and trade, and bilateral relations between India and Taiwan, with an emphasis on people-centric engagement.