Mentor secy stresses on efficiency, transparency, innovation

SEPPA, 24 Apr: Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng, who is also the mentor secretary of East Kameng district, emphasised the importance of efficiency, transparency, and innovation in public service delivery.

Chairing a meeting with all administrative officers and heads of departments of the district here on Thursday, he commended the proactive and collaborative work culture evident across departments in the district, and offered guidance on improving departmental coordination, addressing bottlenecks, and enhancing performance metrics.

Tayeng expressed confidence that, with sustained effort and commitment, East Kameng can emerge as one of the best-performing districts in Arunachal Pradesh in terms of governance and public service delivery.

East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam also spoke. All HoDs delivered presentations showcasing their departmental activities, achievements, and current status of schemes and initiatives. They also shared the challenges being faced in their respective sectors,and proposed viable solutions for addressing them.(DIPRO)