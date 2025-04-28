Release advertisement, syllabus changes details for PGT exam

Editor,

I am writing to draw attention to a matter of concern with regard to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) upcoming PGT examination.

According to the calendar released by the commission, the PGT exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2025. April has merely three days left and only May remains. But there remains no official advertisement or any related notifications from the commission yet.

The question is – is the commission planning to complete the lengthy process of issuing advertisement and respective vacancies, filling up of forms, scrutiny of eligible candidates, etc, in just a span of a month? It must remember that the PGT exam 2025 will not be like the previous year’s examinations for ASM, lab assistant, etc. It will have the highest number of candidates after the APPSCCE. Thousands of eligible BEd candidates are in the state presently. BEd is the most common course in our state today. Every household has at least 3 BEd degree holders in Arunachal.

In addition, no exams have been conducted in the last five to six years. Therefore, the number will be huge. And amidst this competition and uncertainty, we still don’t know if the syllabus/exam pattern remains the same or not. As seen recently, the AE/JE syllabus was also changed a month prior their scheduled month of examination. And given the history of the APPSC, anything can happen anytime. The syllabus, eligibility, exam pattern, just anything can see an unprecedented overnight haul, creating unnecessary anxiety and chaos.

Therefore, to avoid these issues in the future, I humbly urge the APPSC to release the advertisement, syllabus changes details (if any) and other relevant information of PGT 2025 at the earliest. This will allow the preparing aspirants to move accordingly, as we are already on the verge of mental collapse.

A PGT candidate