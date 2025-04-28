Community hall encroached

Editor,

The community hall of Anpum village in Dambuk circle of Lower Dibang Valley district has been encroached on by groups of business individuals since November 2024 under the name of Recovery Club Anpum (rehab centre). Due to this, the innocent villagers are unhappy. It is the only community hall where the villagers can conduct meeting (kebang) related to villagers’ or personal issues. But since they have encroached on the community centre, the villagers have to conduct meeting/kebang on their individual properties.

Even after multiple requests from the villagers, they are not evacuating the community hall; rather they are bringing more assets into the community hall, and today it has already become their private property of business. They have encroached on this centre in the name of rehabilitation centre.

The innocent villagers accept that they have opened a private rehab centre for temporary operation, but never expected that they would encroach on the community hall. If this is an example, then what if tomorrow someone encroaches on the Anpum school for the sake of giving rehabilitation opportunity.

Hence, we request the authorities concerned to evacuate them at the earliest, so that we can celebrate our festival in the community hall, and also, in the future, when politicians visit our village, we can hold a grand ceremony in the community hall, rather than in a private property.

The community hall is been encroached on by said group of individuals who have been assisted by a panchayat leader.

If the lawmaker could evacuate them from invading the community hall, it would be much appreciated.

Rotnakar Pangging