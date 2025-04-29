The silent struggles of 30+ aspirants

Editor,

In every corner of our state, government exams continue to draw thousands of hopefuls – many of whom are well past their twenties. For these 30+ aspirants, what was once a youthful dream has slowly become a desperate gamble for stability.

Year after year, these individuals put their lives on hold, investing precious time, money, and energy into preparing for a system that offers no guarantees. While the job market narrows, the number of candidates swells, and competition becomes cutthroat. The pressure is immense – not just from within, but from family expectations, social comparison, and the ticking clock of age limits.

We often celebrate the success of a handful but ignore the silent majority who keep failing – not because they lack merit, but because the system is skewed. Delayed notifications, cancelled exams, shifting syllabi, and allegations of corruption only deepen their frustration.

These aspirants are not just students; they are adults juggling responsibilities, some even married with children. Yet they continue, driven by hope and the belief that government service is their only path to dignity and security. Should they be punished for that?

It’s time the public, and more importantly, the authorities, acknowledged this growing crisis. Transparent recruitment, timely exams, career counselling, and alternative support systems must be in place. Dreams deserve a fair chance – not an endless wait.

Leyu Tumsa Ramching