Editor,

On behalf of the grieving family of late Corporal Tage Hailyang, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to all who stood by us during this unimaginable time of sorrow and loss.

We are forever indebted to the Indian Army in Kashmir, Home Minister of India Amit Shah, who personally visited the site of tragedy, the assistant resident commissioners in Guwahati and Tezpur, and the Indian Air Force for their swift and dignified transportation of late Hailyang’s mortal remains. Your honour and respect towards Hailyang’s sacrifice will forever be remembered.

Our sincere thanks to Chief Minister Pema Khandu; minister Gabriel D Wangsu; state BJP president Kaling Moyong; MLA Nakap Nalo; former minister Taba Tedir; former chief minister Nabam Tuki; IGP Chukhu Apa; Tussar Taba; and the Fathers of Don Bosco College, Itanagar, who came personally to offer their prayers and support.

We are grateful for the heartfelt condolence messages sent by the governor of Arunachal Pradesh and union minister Kiren Rijiju, and for the tireless support of the district administration and police of Lower Subansiri.

Our deepest appreciation also goes to the community-based organisations, including Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ, Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing, Galo People Federation, Apatani Youth Association, Tajang Welfare Council, Bulla Employees & Pensioners Welfare Society, Tage Welfare Society Capital Complex and the people of Ziro who came together in solidarity during our darkest hours.

Lastly, we are thankful to the Indian Air Force once again for ensuring that Corporal Tage Hailyang received his final honours with full military tradition, a befitting farewell to a brave soul.

Your prayers, your presence, your words of comfort, and your acts of honour have given us strength and solace. Hailyang’s sacrifice and the love shown by all of you will remain etched in our hearts forever.

With deepest gratitude,

Tage Tadey (father) & family of late Corporal Tage Halyang