32 athletes to represent Arunachal at 7th Khelo India Youth Games

CHIMPU, 30 Apr: Thirty-two athletes will represent Arunachal Pradesh at 7th Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Patna, Bihar from 4 to 15 May.

Sports & youth affairs secretary Abu Tayeng flagged off the Arunachal contingent from SAA conference hall here on Wednesday.

The Games will feature 27 sports disciplines. For the first time, E-Sports have been introduced as a demonstration event.

Arunachal Pradesh will compete in Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Weightlifting, and Wrestling, along with 13 E-Sports.

A dedicated team of 11 support staff will accompany the athletes.

On the occasion, para athlete Kipa Mero, who clinched a gold medal in the Women’s F-13 Javelin event at the Khelo India Para Games, 2025 held recently in New Delhi, was felicitated along with her coach Priyokumar Meitei by the SYA secretary.