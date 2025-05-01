Police arrest three for murder

PAKKE KESSANG, 30 Apr: Three people were arrested by the police here on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder of one Nabam Rungku (60) a resident of Keko village, Pakke Kessang district.

A release from Pakke Kessang SP informed that an FIR was received from one Takar Tana on 29 April stating that his son-in-law Nabam Rungku aged 60 yrs, was murdered by Pade Nabam (38), Tamar Tana (26) and Takar Techi (32) on 19 April through gun shot in Dissing forest.

After receiving the FIR, the SP directed OC PS Pakke Kessang SI Patto Gami to register a case vide Pakke Kessang PS. No 04/2024 u/s 103(1) BNS.

Accordingly, under the supervision of the SP, a team was formed compromising of Insp Thony Tayeng, SI Patto Gami, SI Taluk Taku, head constable Vikash Gyadi and all the accused were detained on Wednesday.

However, the body of the deceased was buried before the registration of the case therefore; body of the deceased was exhumed following receipt of order from the DC. Post mortem examination and inquest were conducted.

Forensic experts had also conducted forensic analysis of the dead body.

“Three accused were arrested at 1730 hrs after observing all the legal procedures. Further, two SBBL fire arms suspected to be used in the crime were seized by the IO. One fired bullet pellet recovered from deceased body has also been recovered and seized. After thorough interrogation, the accused admitted his involvement in crime. Within 24 hrs, Pakke Kessang PS Police arrested all the accused,” the release added.