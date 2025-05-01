Formulate comprehensive action plan to tackle drug abuse: CS

NAMSAI, 30 Apr: Chief secretary Manish Gupta has emphasized the need to formulate a comprehensive action plan to tackle drug abuse and curb opium cultivation in the Namsai region.

He was speaking during a review meeting which he convened at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday, to assess the progress of ongoing developmental works in the district.

He also took note of the challenges faced by the district in project implementation and assured support for overcoming them.

Further underlining the importance for cultural change amongst the people towards environmental and ecological conservation, he emphasized the role of children in bringing about lasting change. Reiterating the state’s

vision of transforming Arunachal Pradesh into the most progressive state in the country, he urged all stakeholders present at the meeting to work diligently at the grassroots level to achieve the mission. (DIPRO)