Guv sees AI as key to state’s dev

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik has emphasized the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving Arunachal Pradesh’s development.

Participating in a presentation on AI applications at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor said that adopting AI tools can significantly improve record-keeping, data analysis, and real-time planning.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India through the strategic use of technology, Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh can also move towards becoming ‘Viksit Arunachal’ by building a strong foundation based on AI integration.

Highlighting the benefits of AI, the Governor said that “the best part about AI tools is the speed and accuracy with which they deliver results.”

He further observed that while individual departments are functioning efficiently, challenges persist in inter-departmental coordination.

“Technology can help analyze, plan, and address these gaps,” he said, stressing the need for structured, tech-enabled governance.

The Governor also pointed out specific areas where AI tools can make a tangible impact, such as in anti-drug operations, real-time monitoring of infrastructure projects, particularly road development, and in enhancing administrative oversight.

Drawing from his experiences during district tours, the Governor urged ministers and senior officers to prioritize bottom-up automation, starting from the district level.

The presentation was attended by ministers Gabriel D. Wangsu, Dasanglu Pul, Balo Raja, and Kento Jini, along with commissioners and secretaries from the departments of education, information technology, tourism, and planning.

Abhinav Varma Kalidindi, founder and CEO of IKONZ, Hyderabad conducted the presentation. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)