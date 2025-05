Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) conducted a three-day hands-on training programme on ‘Yak milk and mithun milk value addition products’ from 28 April. The programme was attended by members of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation. NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar provided essential equipment, including a milk cream separator, to the farmers’ federation, enhancing their capacity for value-added production.