International Labour Day celebrated

[ Prem Chetry ]

ITANAGAR, 2 May: International Labour Day (ILD) was celebrated in a befitting manner in various districts of the state on 1 May.

The West Kameng district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (AAPTUF) celebrated ILD with a workshop organised at Buddha Stadium in Bomdila on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bomdila LAMPS chairman Dorjee Tsering said, “Nothing can be imagined without the workforce; workers are the nation-builders.”

“We must acknowledge their presence across all strata, and their grievances need to be heard,” he added.

District Labour and Employment Officer Khandu Thongdok highlighted various welfare schemes, including insurance and educational allowances, available to registered workers for their children and spouses.

AAPTUF district unit president Sartum Talingsowexpressed strong disappointment over the retirement policy at 60 years of age for non-regularised workers. However, he thanked the Pema Khandu-led government for the significant wage hike for contingent employees, auxiliary labour corps, and casual workers.

General secretary Bhim Libasow, district unit chief adviser Serene Nimasow, and AAPTUF zonal secretary for West Kameng, Tawang and Bichom districts, PD Jamchenpa, assured to continue providing support for the welfare of the worker community.

Free blankets were distributed to all the workers who came from various blocks of the district.

In East Siang district, ILD was celebrated at Engo Takar hall in headquarters Pasighat, where kits were distributed to many unorganised registered workers under the APB&OCWWB.

APTUF district unit president Tabira Moyong in his speech expressed appreciation for the state government for the recent enhancement of wages of contingency workers, and urged the state government to look into grievances the workers.

Labour and Employment Minister Nyato Dukumcalled for maintaining dignity of labour. “As workers are the backbone of nation-building, they should demand their right but also work hard and give output to the state, which they are paid for,” he said.

Local MLA Tapi Darang commended the labourers for their tremendous efforts and hard work for helping in nation-building.

MLA Ninong, Ering, the DC, SP and APTUF patron Jalley Sonam also attended the programme.

The Lower Siang district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) marked the ILD with great enthusiasm and spirit in Likabali.

The event highlighted the importance of workers’ rights, unity, and dignity of labour.

Addressing the gathering, GYO president Bomkar Gara and APSTF convener Kaling Tabiacknowledged the pivotal role of the labour community in the development of the region, and assured continued support for their welfare.

AAPLU Lower Siang president Meeli Sora, AAPLU Likabali unit chairman Tasen Ruti, APPLU zonal chairman (Lower Siang, Leparada, West Siang & Shi-Yomi) Sagen Mengnia, and AAPLU Lower Siang unit general secretary Yomkek Dabi emphasised on unity among labourers, the importance of legal awareness regarding workers’ rights, and the role of the AAPLU in ensuring justice for the working class across the districts. (With inputs from DIPROs)