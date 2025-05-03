Man killed by wife’s paramour

Staff Reporter

ANINI, 2 May: In a horrific incident, one person, identified as Sanu Chetry, was allegedly killed by his wife’s paramour on 26 April.

In a press release, Dibang Valley SP Manish Shaurya informed that a written FIR was received from one Amti Jog Maya Rai, wife of late Tanke Rai and sister of deceased Sanu Chetry, claiming that Chetry had been missing since 24 April.

The SP further informed that on 25 April, at around 3:30 pm, Chetry’s dead body was recovered from Shamshan Ghat, Anini, with multiple sharp-cut injuries on his head, neck, and fingers.

“Based on the suspicion that unknown persons had committed the offence and attempted to dispose of the body, a case was registered at the Anini PS – Case No 01/2025 under Sections 103(1)/238 of the BNS. The case was endorsed to SI Yon Yao for investigation,” the SP added.

The SP further stated that, during the investigation, local intelligence and confidential inputs revealed that the deceased’s wife, Maya Chetry, was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Aiken Erang, which is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

“Acting on specific leads, Aiken Erang, son of Sunil Erang, a resident of Meka, Roing, was apprehended from Mihindo village,” he informed.

It is reported that during the interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the murder and disclosed the motive. Further investigation led to the recovery

of the murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, and other incriminating materials, based on the accused’s confession statements. Both accused have been arrested and are being forwarded to judicial custody. Further investigation is ongoing to gather additional evidence, the SP said.