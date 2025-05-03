Guv calls for strengthening ILP system

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Calling for strengthening the inner line permit (ILP) system, Governor KT Parnaik described it as a vital legal and administrative safeguard for the state.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday with Home Minister Mama Natung, Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore, and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, the governor said that ILP is essential for regulating the entry of non-residents, thereby preserving the demographic balance and protecting the rights and

cultural identity of the indigenous communities.

He further emphasised that the ILP mechanism enhances law and order by enabling better tracking and monitoring of visitors.

The governor also underlined the strategic, security,and socioeconomic importance of border fencing in Arunachal Pradesh, given its sensitive geopolitical location. He said that robust fencing infrastructure, coupled with designated crossing points, would play a vital role in preventing illegal infiltration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and insurgent movement.

Emphasising on facilitating the fencing project, the governor said that fencing would serve as a visible demarcation of Indian territory and foster a more secure and stable environment, thereby promoting socioeconomic development in border areas.

The governor also dwelt on the state’s surrender policy, and reviewed the overall internal security situation in consultation with the home minister and the senior police officials. He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the state police, and encouraged continued vigilance and proactive measures to ensure peace and development in Arunachal.

Natung, Kishore and Apa briefed the governor on key issues, including the progress of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, the ILP regime, and other critical internal security matters. (Raj Bhavan)