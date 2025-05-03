Training prog on oyster mushroom cultivation

ANINI, 2 May: Twenty farmers and SHG members participated in a demonstration programme on scientific cultivation of oyster mushroom, organised by the Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)at the KVK’s mushroom unit here on Friday.

The aim of the programme was to impart knowledge about the process of growing mushroom to the farmers and SHG members to enable them to take up mushroom farming, especially during off-season.

The KVK’s plant protection scientist briefed the participants on the step by step procedures of low-cost organic mushroom production. She also highlighted the dos and don’ts in the cultivation process. She emphasised on maintaining hygiene throughout the entire procedure.

“The substrate (paddy straw) should be sterilised by boiling for 20 minutes. The mushroom block must be placed or hanged in a dark room with proper ventilation,” she informed.

Apart from cultivation process, the mushroom expert informed about the importance of mushroom in modern diet, its nutritional benefits, and the advantages of mushroom production. “Being grown in vertical stacks, for mushrooms the yield per unit of the floor turns out to be the highest as compared to any vegetable crop,” she informed.

The participants also took part in hands-on demonstration of mushroom block.

Later, a 1 kg pack of mushroom spawns, along with five polybags were distributed to each participant.