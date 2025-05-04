Banderdewa police arrest highway robbers

BANDERDEWA, 3 May: The Banderdewa police have arrested four persons accused of robbing commuters on NH 415 in Karsingsa.

Since January, multiple reports of robbery were being reported along NH 415 in Karsingsa, where unidentified robbers on two-wheelers would chase down commuters on the pretext of checking ILP and illegal substances and rob the commuters at knifepoint.

“Accordingly, upon receipt of written FIRs, two cases

were registered u/s 309(4)/3(5) BNS and u/s 309(4)/3(5) of BNS at the Banderdewa police station,” the police informed in a release.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo constituted an investigation team, comprising SI Koj Tada, Head Constables Tade Bomdom and Chera Acha and Constable Rinchin Tsering, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Longdo and Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, to trace the unidentified highway robbers. The team collected crucial evidence, including CCTV footages and eyewitness accounts, and launched a search operation.

“Accordingly, after protracted efforts to trace the culprits, on 01/05/2025, the police team intercepted two persons. One of them managed to flee, and the other accused, identified as Patey Bagang (19), a resident of Ganga, Itanagar, was apprehended from Karsingsa while attempting to commit another robbery,” the release said.

Following interrogation, Bagang disclosed the names of three other associates involved in the crime. “Accordingly, the police team swiftly launched raidsand picked up all the alleged associates from multiple locations of the ICR. The accused have been identified as Tadar Rar (24), a resident of 6 Kilo,Itanagar; Ngurang Tako (23), a resident of Kimin; and Tabia Kapa (27), a resident of Chandannagar, Itanagar,” the release said, adding that all the arrestees are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them.