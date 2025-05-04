DC visits IGC in Niglok

PASIGHAT, 3 May: Accompanied by a team of officers, including SDO Olak Apang and EACs Mum Messar and Yamo Tamut, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Saturday visited the Sainik School, the Patanjali palm oil factory and the Atterson Alloys Industry at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Niglok here to assess the functioning of the factories.

The DC inspected various ongoing construction works at the Sainik School and expressed satisfaction over the development. He also discussed various issues with Sainik School Principal Cmdr Praveen Kumar Pola, and assured to extend all possible help from the district administration.

While interacting with the officials of the factories, he was informed that the managements are actively taking steps to ensure that the factories don’t pollute the environment and are implementing various pollution control technologies, besides adhering to environmental regulations and monitoring air and water quality.

However, the DC called for proper management of sorting, recycling and depositing of waste to ensure prevention of pollution. (DIPRO)